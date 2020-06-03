Elaine Ann (Hoag) KolodzaikeElaine Ann (Hoag) Kolodzaike, 77, was called home to heaven on May 31, 2020. Elaine was born on November 24, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio. The daughter of Agnes (Altman) and Leo Hoag, who preceded her in death.Elaine graduated from Rogers High School in 1961. She resided in Toledo, Ohio, throughout her life. She enjoyed spending her summers with her family at her cottage in Clarklake, Michigan. Elaine's unique and fun-loving spirit made her a friend to anyone she met. She was deeply grounded in her Catholic faith and saw the good in all people.She will be sadly missed by her husband of 52 years, Michael A. Kolodzaike; children, Julie (Craig) Hoerig, Michael L. Kolodzaike, Michelle Lange, Angela (Patrick) Fleming and Scott (Keely) Kolodzaike. Her 12 grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Mimi", Ian, Luke, Chloe and Bryce Hoerig, Molly Kolodzaike, Jarred and Zach Lange, Jameson, Laney and Kaylen Pappas, and Gunnar and Blaise Fleming. Also, her brother, Thomas (Carolyn) Hoag, and Susan (Kenneth) Gilders; and several nieces and nephews.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Hahn, and Joanne Barnaby; and brothers, James, John and Robert Hoag.Family and Friends may come in person to share their memories of Elaine on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 3 until 8 p.m. where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N Reynolds Road,Toledo, Ohio 43615. On Friday, June 5, a short prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a procession to Little Flower Catholic Church for an 11 a.m. funeral mass.In Lleu of flowers, please consider donating to the Toledo Area Humane Society or the March of Dimes Society.