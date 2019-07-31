|
Elaine Ann Lompis
Elaine Ann Lompis passed away on July 28, 2019 at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon, Ohio. She was born on November 9, 1936 to Stephen and Theresa (Odorzynski) Zielinski in Toledo, Ohio. In her youth, Elaine was very active in St. Anthony's Church organizations such as the Young Ladies Sodality, CYO and TCCY. She was also a postulant at Madonna College & Felician Covent in Lavonia, Michigan. Elaine was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish and belonged to the Sylvania Franciscan Guild and the Polish American Community of Toledo (PACT).
Elaine was employed for Ten years at the old State Hospital before retiring from the Lucas County Department of Jobs and Family Services. Elaine was self-taught in music playing the mandolin, banjo, harmonica and guitar. She enjoyed bowling and ping pong and loved being near the water. A loving mother, friend and grandmother, Elaine will be missed by all.
Elaine is survived by daughters, Denise Smallets and Debbie Tunks (Paul); niece, Karen Smallets as well as ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sylvia M. Krempa; brothers, Duane and Ronald Zielinski and daughter, Diane Stamper.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd. in Oregon where a memorial service will take place at 4 p.m.
Published in The Blade on July 31, 2019