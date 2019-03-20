Home

Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 473-1301
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
Elaine Ann Shaner, 80, of Toledo, OH passed away on Sunday March 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. She was born on August 13, 1938 to Floyd and Elsie (Koop) Miller in Toledo and she married Larry L. Shaner on September 30, 1967 in the Apostle's Lutheran Church, also in Toledo. Elaine enjoyed crossword puzzles and John Wayne Movies, as well as polka music, especially the hot dog polka. She was a wonderful, loving woman, who was a mother to all of her son's friends. Elaine loved to give hugs and kisses. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her. Elaine is survived by her loving son, Joseph L. (Becky) Shaner and numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. Friends will be received on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301) Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with Fr. James Auth, officiating. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Condolences and memories can be shared at

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019
