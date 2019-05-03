The Blade Obituaries
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth Shalom Cemetery
Oregon, OH
Elaine B. Levey, age 85, of Toledo died Wednesday May 1, 2019 at St. Anne Mercy Hospital. She was born in Toledo on November 3, 1933 to Morris A. and Sylvia R. (Albert) Karp. Elaine had worked as a bookkeeper for 25 years at the family business, Karp's Menswear on LaGrange Street and was a longtime member of the Congregation B'Nai Israel.

Preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Levey and her parents. Surviving is her brother, Marvin M. Karp and many cousins.

The family would like to extend their special thanks to Cecilia Weber for her care of Elaine for these past few years.

Services and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday May 3, 2019 at Beth Shalom Cemetery, Oregon, OH. Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Congregation B'Nai Israel or a .

www.wickfh.com
Published in The Blade on May 3, 2019
