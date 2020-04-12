Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
1954 - 2020
Elaine Burton Obituary
Elaine Burton

Elaine Burton, age 65 transitioned from this life on April 08, 2020 peacefully at home. A native of Toledo, she was the daughter of Oliver and Anna James. Elaine was employed at TPS, as a Teacher at Glenwood Elementary and retired as a Principal, East Side Central Elementary in 2008. Elaine's life exemplified a Christian walk and she served the Lord in a mighty way. She was a devoted member of The City of Zion, the Mt. Zion Church since 2000.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one and only husband of 45 years, Larry D. Burton; three loving daughters, Samantha Nance, Keisha Taylor, and LeAnna Burton; four grandchildren, Terrell Jr. & TaKyra Nance, Javen & Dallas Taylor, and a host of family and friends.

The Virtual Homegoing Celebration will be held, Wednesday, April 15, 2020; Viewing at 12:00; Service at 1:00 PM. Arrangements entrusted to The House of Day Funeral Service.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
