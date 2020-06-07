Elaine Yarmosh Datkun



Born February 17th, 1944 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Elaine peacefully passed away Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Heartland Promedica of Sylvania. Growing up she was very close to her father, John Yarmosh and together they loved to fish and clam hunt on the ocean.



She is survived by her son, Stephen Datkun (Lori) and two grandchildren, Colten and Makayla. She worked over 50 years in healthcare as a nurses aid and was lovingly close and committed to all her patients. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many good friends. She will be truly missed.





