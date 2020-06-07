Elaine took care of my mother when she had cancer and was in the hospital from August til last day in December 2001. Elaine always had a smile on her face and a heart that was endlessly full of love. She will FOREVER be missed.
I had the pleasure of being her beautician for the last 4 year's.
I loved to hear her tell her stories, & we had a bond about this t.v. show: " Rifleman ". Both of us had a crush on him. She was a diamond for sure in a pile of stones. XOXOXOXO
Elaine Yarmosh Datkun
Born February 17th, 1944 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Elaine peacefully passed away Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Heartland Promedica of Sylvania. Growing up she was very close to her father, John Yarmosh and together they loved to fish and clam hunt on the ocean.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Datkun (Lori) and two grandchildren, Colten and Makayla. She worked over 50 years in healthcare as a nurses aid and was lovingly close and committed to all her patients. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many good friends. She will be truly missed.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.