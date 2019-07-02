Elaine "Toots" Dorothy (Zaeff) Siravo



Elaine "Toots" Dorothy (Zaeff) Siravo, age 88, joined her beloved family and friends in heaven on June 29, 2019 after fighting with all that she had for over 3 years on Hospice.



The daughter of Peter and Viola Zaeff, she was born on August 16, 1930 in East Toledo. From the age of 6 weeks, Elaine forever became "Toots," a nickname given to her by her Aunt Pearl.



Toots was a trailblazer and activist her entire life. As a Perrysburg High School student, she and a group of friends formed the "Blue Jean Babes." While facing the threat of expulsion, they were the first women to wear jeans to school. Throughout her life, Toots continued fighting against injustice.



At the age of 15, Toots met the love of her life, Dominic. They were blessed with 54 years of marriage and a beautiful family.



There was never a dull moment in her life. For 8 years, she worked for her dear friend, Father Tom Leyland, at the Holy Rosary church rectory. She loved cooking, planting her extensive garden, and spending quality time with family and friends.



She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Lee) Jeffries, Lori (Rob) Koschalk, Connie (Troy) Peebles; grandchildren, Cari (Kevin) Thumel, Lee Michael (Angie) Jeffries, Kori (Mike) Newmister, Kara (Shane) Coger, Dani and Joey Peebles; great-grandchildren, Dominick (Lexi) Thumel, Victoria and Antonio Jeffries. Also surviving is her "perfect" brother, Gene (Faith) Zaeff and her sister, Pat Kennedy. Toots is also survived by countless nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends that have become family. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Dom; her parents; her brother, Frank; her nephew, Ted and numerous family members.



Visitation will be held at Hoeflinger Shank Funeral Home, 3500 Navarre Ave., on Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 2-9 pm.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11:30 am at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral home. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Those coming to celebrate her life are encouraged to wear anything pink and your blue jeans. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or .



Lori would like to thank anyone from Hospice that has taken care of mom over the last 3 years, especially the angels at the Toledo facility that helped her finish her journey. Special thanks to her ray of sunshine, Elizabeth Ackerman, Beth Brashear, Sue Hall, Kristine Harris, Phil, Corrine, and Austin Weatherholt, her Brooks Buddy, Karen Koschalk, and to everyone that has expressed their love and support of Toots. We love you a bushel and a peck. Online condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from July 2 to July 3, 2019