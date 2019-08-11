Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
200 West Second St
Perrysburg, OH
Elaine E. (Marzolf) Stager


1936 - 2019
Elaine E. (Marzolf) Stager Obituary
Elaine E. (Marzolf) Stager

Elaine E. (Marzolf) Stager, 82, of Perrysburg, Ohio died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Parkcliffe in Northwood. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 15, 1936 to Benjamin and Hilda (Kersten) Marzolf. Elaine graduated from Marine City High School in 1956. She married Lowell "Buck" Stager on July 21, 1956 and spent 39 years together until his passing on September 26, 1995.

Elaine was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church, Perrysburg, Ohio where she volunteered for many years. She was a member of the UMW, volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 19 years, would help Wood County Senior Citizens with tax preparations and donated her time to other various organizations.

Elaine is survived by her grandson, Justin (Stephanie) Stager; granddaughter, Erica (Adam) Houser; great grandchildren, Gage Stager, Kaitlyn, Allison and Lauren Houser; siblings, William Marzolf, Ruby Manning and Grace (Alvin) Messer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, William R. Stager and Larry Stager; sisters, Mary Ward and Caroline Westbrook; brothers, Benjamin, Walter and Kenneth Marzolf.

A celebration for Elaine's life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in First United Methodist Church, 200 West Second St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Burial is private at Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Elaine's name may be made to the church or to The Friendly Center, 1324 N. Superior St., Toledo, Ohio 43604. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Online condolences may be left at:

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
