Elaine F. Dachoff
Elaine F. Dachoff, age 90, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Merit House Senior Community. She was born September 16, 1928 in Toledo, OH to Steve and Margaret (Jenkins) Mikolajczyk. Elaine was employed as a cashier at Kroger for many years. She enjoyed dancing and quilting.
Family and friends may visit Monday, May 13 from 2 - 7 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. Interment will take place at a later date in Willow Cemetery.
Elaine is survived by her son, Drew J. Dachoff; brother, David Mikolajczyk; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Andrew Dachoff.
Memorial donations may be made to a . Please share condolences at
Published in The Blade on May 11, 2019