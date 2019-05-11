Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Dachoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine F. Dachoff


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elaine F. Dachoff Obituary
Elaine F. Dachoff

Elaine F. Dachoff, age 90, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Merit House Senior Community. She was born September 16, 1928 in Toledo, OH to Steve and Margaret (Jenkins) Mikolajczyk. Elaine was employed as a cashier at Kroger for many years. She enjoyed dancing and quilting.

Family and friends may visit Monday, May 13 from 2 - 7 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. Interment will take place at a later date in Willow Cemetery.

Elaine is survived by her son, Drew J. Dachoff; brother, David Mikolajczyk; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Andrew Dachoff.

Memorial donations may be made to a . Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now