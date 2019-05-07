Elaine M. "Cookie" Horner



Elaine M. "Cookie" Horner, 84 of Findlay, Ohio, passed away May 6, 2019, at St. Catherine Nursing Home. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to Phillip and Goldie (Odesky) Brandman on September 2, 1934. She graduated from Scott High School and later married the love of her life, Kenneth E. Horner who preceded her in death. Elaine was a member of Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral and volunteered in many facets throughout the years. She cherished her family and loved going "bumming" with her grandchildren who will miss her dearly.



She is survived by her daughters, Denise Horvath, Kathy (Kris Katz) Horner, Stephanie (Robert) Fischbach; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, George Nuhfer; and 2 siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth E.; daughter, Amy Nuhfer; and great-grandson, Ayden Abbott.



Friends and family may visit Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home, 440 S. Coy Rd, Oregon, Ohio on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2-8 pm with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Elaine's name may be directed to Rosary Cathedral.



Published in The Blade from May 7 to May 8, 2019