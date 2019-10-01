Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
5856 Heatherdowns Blvd
View Map
Elaine M. (Nichols) Lewandowski


1946 - 2019
Elaine M. (Nichols) Lewandowski Obituary
Elaine M. (Nichols) Lewandowski

Elaine M. (Nichols) Lewandowski, age 73, of Toledo, passed away September 29, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg. She was born July 19, 1946 in Toledo to Arthur and Bernice (Filipovich) Nichols. Elaine worked as a Secretary in several places, but the one she loved the most was the Toledo Zoo. She was an animal lover and a mother to everyone who knew her.

Elaine is survived by her daughters, Tina (Jason Shook) Lewandowski and Karen (Brad, aka "favorite child") Plocek; granddaughter, Maeleigh (Logan) Pant; siblings, John (Annie) Nichols, David (Linda) Nichols, Samuel Nichols, Rita Zalewski, Alice Nichols, Judy (Joe) Zalewski, Carole Petersen and Becky Dazley; beloved canine companion, "Gypsy." In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Nichols, Tony Nichols and Theresa Alexander.

The family will receive guests Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900) where a Scripture Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd.

Memorial contributions may be made to or The Toledo Old Newsboys in Elaine's memory.

To leave a special message for Elaine's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
