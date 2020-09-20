Elaine M. Steffen
Elaine M. Steffen, 75,of Findlay, died Thursday September 17, 2020 at 5:10 p.m. after a multi-year battle with the disease, scleroderma, which had weakened her heart and lungs. She left us at Blanchard Valley Hospital Hospice Care Center while her husband John, daughters Julie (Matthew Klein) and Jennifer (Andres Rubio), and sons Jim (Dyan) and John (Gail) comforted her in her final hours.
Elaine, Nini to the grandkids, loved the warmth of summer so it was fitting that in her final summer she was surrounded by all eleven of them - Ellie, Jimmy, Lexie, and Maddie (children of Jim and Dyan Steffen); Emily, Mary, Paul, Rachel, and Julia (children of Matthew and Julie Klein); Anna and Claire (children of Andres and Jennifer Rubio). She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Mary Rose (Justen) Sfaelos.
Elaine was born August 18,1945 in Toledo, Ohio. She was an only child and her family moved to Findlay when she was 9 years old. She attended St. Michael's Catholic School and was a lifelong member of the St. Michael's Catholic Church. She graduated from Findlay High School in 1962 and earned a bachelor's degree in education from Findlay College in 1966. She married classmate John in 1965.
She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. She was there for all of the academic and extracurricular activities they took part in and was an active participant in their lives. She was always at the kitchen table to help with homework and school projects, she cheered louder than other fans, she drove a pickup truck to horse shows, and gripped the seat until her hands were blue during spelling bees.
Elaine also devoted her life to education in Findlay. She tutored kids in Findlay Public Schools and substitute taught for many years. She was also a teacher in the Teaching English as a Second Language program at the University of Findlay and received a Masters Degree in 2000. She and her husband John were active with university programs for international students and alumni. She also became a passionate Notre Dame fan when her son, John and son-in-law Matt, attended school there and she was an enthusiast of the Fighting Irish.
Elaine was an avid reader and loved her book club. She loved movies, old musicals as well as Barbara Streisand and Frank Sinatra. She loved lounging and water skiing in warm bodies of water of any size, whether it be in Clark Lake Michigan or in Biscayne Bay Florida.
There will be a Funeral Mass on Monday, September 21st at 10:00 a.m.at St.
Michael's the Archangel Catholic Church, located at 750 Bright Road, Findlay, Ohio, with Father Peter Gordi, celebrant. Interment will be private. Due to Covid 19, the family requests that for the Mass, everyone practice social distancing and wear a mask. A celebration of life will be planned for 2021 when things open up and we can unleash the full potential of her back patio built by her husband, sons, and son-in-laws. In lieu of flowers, Elaine requested that memorial contributions be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethesda, Md. 20814. Condolences can be sent to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME located in Findlay, Ohio or can be entered at www.coldrencrates.com
