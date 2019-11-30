|
|
Elaine Marie Early
Elaine Marie Early, age 75, of Ida, Michigan, died November 24, 2019 at The OSU James Cancer Center, Columbus. She was born April 20, 1944 in Toledo to the late Franklin and Mildred (Eck) Grooms and graduated from Woodward High School in 1962. She earned an associate degree from Monroe Co. Community College. Elaine worked as a secretary at Riverside Hospital for 21 years and most recently at Mass Mutual for 8 years. In her free time, Elaine enjoyed camping, travel, playing cards (especially Bunco) and attending the sporting events of her grandchildren. Selfless and service minded, she volunteered at Manor House of Wildwood MetroPark and brought a ray of light into the lives of others with her positive, caring spirit.
Elaine is lovingly survived by her husband of nearly 57 years, Earl Early; daughters, Yvonne Williamson and Deborah (Tim) Iott; grandchildren, Shannon, Nicole, Courtney, Mitchel and Cameron; great grandchildren, Keegan and Adelynn; and brother, Frank (Nancy) Grooms.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Williamson; and sister, Frances Nickoloff.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 3-8:00 p.m. and on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.).
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions in Elaine's name are suggested to The Arthur G. James and Richard J. Solove Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University (please see the Walker website for details) or the Manor House Volunteers at Wildwood MetroPark.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 30, 2019