The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Early
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Marie Early


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Marie Early Obituary
Elaine Marie Early

Elaine Marie Early, age 75, of Ida, Michigan, died November 24, 2019 at The OSU James Cancer Center, Columbus. She was born April 20, 1944 in Toledo to the late Franklin and Mildred (Eck) Grooms and graduated from Woodward High School in 1962. She earned an associate degree from Monroe Co. Community College. Elaine worked as a secretary at Riverside Hospital for 21 years and most recently at Mass Mutual for 8 years. In her free time, Elaine enjoyed camping, travel, playing cards (especially Bunco) and attending the sporting events of her grandchildren. Selfless and service minded, she volunteered at Manor House of Wildwood MetroPark and brought a ray of light into the lives of others with her positive, caring spirit.

Elaine is lovingly survived by her husband of nearly 57 years, Earl Early; daughters, Yvonne Williamson and Deborah (Tim) Iott; grandchildren, Shannon, Nicole, Courtney, Mitchel and Cameron; great grandchildren, Keegan and Adelynn; and brother, Frank (Nancy) Grooms.

She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Williamson; and sister, Frances Nickoloff.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 3-8:00 p.m. and on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.).

In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions in Elaine's name are suggested to The Arthur G. James and Richard J. Solove Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University (please see the Walker website for details) or the Manor House Volunteers at Wildwood MetroPark.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now