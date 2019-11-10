|
Elaine Marie Wood-Miller
Elaine Marie Wood-Miller, age 78, of Waterville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 18, 1941 to Hilary Fabian and Mary Catherine (Szczecinski) Frankowski. Elaine retired after 39 years from Chrysler-Jeep where she worked in payroll. She loved to volunteer at Hope United Methodist Church, enjoyed her Wednesday ladies-luncheons, junking' and was a friend of Bill W. She will be dearly missed by many.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cindy Wood, Michael Wood (Andrea Waters), Jeffrey (Leslie) Wood; grandchildren, Bryant, Taylor, Jeffrey, Chloe, Brooklyn, Danielle and Nathan; precious great-grandchildren; step-children, Dawn (Tom) Bloomer, Gail (Kathleen) Miller and Terry (Dawn) Miller; brother, Michael (Sharon) Frankowski; loving furry friend, Honey; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Miller and sister, Dorothy Edwards.
The family will receive guests on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Funeral Service starting in the funeral home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
The family would like to thank the nurses who cared for Elaine from Ohio Living Hospice and special thanks to Andrea Waters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice in Elaine's memory.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 10, 2019