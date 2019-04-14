Elaine R. Cody



Elaine R. Cody, age 72, of Toledo, passed away on April 12, 2019. She was born on September 21, 1946 to Aloysius and Anna (Kijowski) Zdawczyk. Elaine graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1964. She began working for the State of Ohio in the Title Department. After she married, she became a mother and devoted homemaker. She returned to work in the 1980's stocking cards for Gibson-Buzza then worked at Value City for more than a decade.



Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 41 years, Albert; and brother, Ronald (Sue) Zdawczyk. Surviving are her children, Christopher Cody and Erin (Scott) Permar; grandchildren, Xavier, Aloisa and Halina; grand-dog, Adler; brother, Arthur (Elaine) Zdawczyk; and extended family and friends.



Family and friends may visit on Tuesday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 with prayers in the mortuary at 9:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.



Messages of condolence may be made at www.sujkowskiairport.com.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019