Elden O'Haver
Elden O'Haver, age 66, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born on December 19th, 1953, to Robert Sr. and Nadine O'Haver. He loved traveling and was a fun loving jokester with a big heart.
He is survived by his brother, Robert O'Haver Jr. (Judy) and many other family and friends.
Family and friends will be received at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m. on Monday July, 27th for a graveside service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Heart Association
.