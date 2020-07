Elden O'HaverElden O'Haver, age 66, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born on December 19th, 1953, to Robert Sr. and Nadine O'Haver. He loved traveling and was a fun loving jokester with a big heart.He is survived by his brother, Robert O'Haver Jr. (Judy) and many other family and friends.Family and friends will be received at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m. on Monday July, 27th for a graveside service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Heart Association