1/1
Elden O'Haver
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elden's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elden O'Haver

Elden O'Haver, age 66, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born on December 19th, 1953, to Robert Sr. and Nadine O'Haver. He loved traveling and was a fun loving jokester with a big heart.

He is survived by his brother, Robert O'Haver Jr. (Judy) and many other family and friends.

Family and friends will be received at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m. on Monday July, 27th for a graveside service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Heart Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved