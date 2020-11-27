BOWLING GREEN - Eldon Snyder, a Bowling Green State University sociology professor who spent his academic career researching sports and his retired life working as a court-appointed special advocate for abused and neglected children, died on Nov. 14 at Wood County Hospital. He was 90.
After battling colon cancer for three years, Mr. Snyder died of pneumonia, said his daughter Connie Nicholson.
Mr. Snyder was born Sept. 6, 1930 in Anthony, Kan. to Frances and Murrel Snyder, who both grew up as farmers, but after receiving the opportunity to go to college, decided to instill in their children a love of academia. Ms. Nicholson said her father carried on her grandparents' spirit within their own family.
"At our dinner table, we didn't talk about what our days were like. Dad had social concepts for us to discuss," Ms. Nicholson said, chuckling. "He was always energized with research and constantly coming up with ideas."
During the Korean War in 1953, the burgeoning erudite served as a sergeant in the Army. While he never saw combat, Ms. Nicholson said her father spent his time abroad working as a teacher for the other soldiers.
Before his military service, Mr. Snyder met his future wife, Peggy Miller, while they were both underclassmen in high school. The pair married March 20, 1951 and raised three daughters: Diane, who died shortly after her birth, Connie, and Susan. After 62 years of marriage, Mrs. Snyder died in 2013.
When he returned from Korean War, the GI Bill made it possible for Mr. Snyder to receive his doctorate from the University of Kansas in 1962. He briefly worked as a sociology professor at Emporia State University afterward before joining the BGSU faculty during the summer of 1964. Even after he retired 30 years later, Mr. Snyder continued to teach as a professor emeritus.
During his career's early years, Mr. Snyder and Elmer Spitzer in 1978 produced a textbook, Social Aspects of Sport, of which three editions ultimately were published, Ms. Nicholson said.
That same year, Mr. Snyder co-founded the North American Society for the Sociology of Sport with a number of other sociologists. He served as the association's first archivist, a role he would later pass on to Nancy Spencer, a sports management professor at BGSU.
Ms. Spencer, who joined the society in 1991, said Mr. Snyder valued every student's perspective. Amongst the documents he left behind are papers and dissertations his students wrote that he saved for years.
During his career, Mr. Snyder was known for engaging in a cutting-edge methodology called "photo elicitation," a way of interviewing subjects by having them look at photos.
"He would take photos of his daughters at gymnastics practice, while they were both students at BGSU, and then have them look at the pictures to understand what they were thinking and feeling," Ms. Spencer said.
Mr. Snyder was especially interested in studying women in athletics after Title IX was passed into law in 1972. Ms. Nicholson described her father as a progressive thinker.
In his retirement, Mr. Snyder spent 15 years volunteering with Wood County's Court-Appointed Special Advocates.
Jodi Whitacre, director for CASA, said the program was devastated by Mr. Snyder's loss as the professor brought a unique perspective and energy to his work.
"Eldon was phenomenal," Ms. Whitacre said. "He went above and beyond what the actual role of a CASA volunteer would be."
Mr. Snyder was an avid athlete, though his games of choice were often racket sports, like tennis and pickleball.
The professor was also an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Bowling Green, which Ms. Nicholson said was "paramount to directing his whole life." In the weeks before his passing, Mr. Snyder was involved in a number of the church's Zoom discussions about rectifying racial inequality throughout the nation.
Mr. Snyder is survived by his daughters, Connie Nicholson and Susan Newman; brothers, David and Darrel Snyder; sister, June Frager, and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Snyder, and a daughter, Diane Snyder.
An online service will be available through First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green on Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. The video will remain on the church's website after the service at https://fumcbg.online.church.
The Dunn Funeral Home, Bowling Green is handling arrangements.
Tributes may be made in Mr. Snyder's honor to the First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green or to the Wood County Court Appointed Special Advocate program.
This is a news story by Ellie Buerk. Contact her at ebuerk@theblade.com
.