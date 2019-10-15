|
Eleanor B. Pietrowski
Eleanor B. Pietrowski, age 89, formerly of Homer Ave. in Toledo, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She had lived with her daughter, Marlene and "son" Larry for close to 10 years where she received loving care. She was also deeply cared for by her daughter, Kimberlee. She was born on October 17, 1929 in Toledo, OH to Walter "Whitey" and Angeline "Nellie" (Napolski) Koperski. She graduated from Woodward High School in 1948.
Eleanor truly lived her whole life for the Lord. She rarely missed Holy Mass and was always praying the rosary. She would joke about her Catholic faith, and say she considered herself to be a "roaming" Catholic, as she was baptized at Nativity, made her 1st Communion and was married at St. Teresa's. She was confirmed at the Cathedral and worshipped her whole life at St. Vincent de Paul where she sang in the choir for many years and was a charter member of their 55 Plus club. Upon the closure of St. Vincent de Paul she joined the parish of Saints Adalbert and Hedwig. She also volunteered for the "Feed Your Neighbor" program and was always willing to give to those in need.
Eleanor was deeply loved and cherished by her family. She is survived by her son, Rodney (Lorraine) Pietrowski; daughters, Lynette Nowak, Marlene (Larry) Hardman, and Kimberlee (Patrick) Jagodzinski; sister, Phyllis Rodgers; grandchildren, Benjaman, Janet, Becky, Joshua, and Jason Pietrowski, Courtney (Aaron) Williams, Justin (Ariane) Hardman, and Ana and Terrence Jagodzinski; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Felix Pietrowski, on September 22, 1997.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16 from 2-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Saints Adalbert and Hedwig Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial tributes may be given to the Cherry Street Mission or a . Condolences may be shared with the family at
Published in The Blade from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019