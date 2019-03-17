Eleanor G. Meier



Eleanor G. Meier, age 96, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019, at home. She was born on November 22, 1922, in Toledo to Earl and Alma (Gfeller) Southard. Eleanor graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1940. On October 20, 1945, Eleanor married Walter J. Meier. She always said he was the love of her life. They met when Eleanor was in eighth grade and married as soon as Walter returned from serving his country during World War II. Eleanor was employed by Sears for many years. She led a full and active life. A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother she looked forward to family gatherings, holiday get togethers, and the company of many lifelong friends. Eleanor and Walter loved to travel to visit family, attended many activities at the Elks Lodge in Toledo and loved dancing with friends at the Westchester Dance Club. She loved dogs and had several faithful companions during her life, the most recent of which was Junie. Eleanor and Walter were longtime members of Grace Lutheran Church where she was very active. She brought joy to the lives that she touched and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her family.



Eleanor is survived by her sister, Marian Schultz of Chelsea, MI; son, Gary (Karla) Meier of Lebanon, OH; daughters, Cheryl (Gary) Thieman of Ottawa Hills, OH and Gail (David) Wood of Perrysburg, OH and grandchildren, Sarah Wood, Adam (Ashley) Wood, Lori Boyer, Jeff (Cary) Thieman, Brian (Jane) Thieman, Andrew (Katie) Meier and Jon (Trisha) Meier. She was blessed with nineteen great grandchildren.



Friends may call at Grace Lutheran Church, 4441 Monroe St., Toledo, OH, on Tuesday, March 19, after 11:30 am with funeral services to be held at 1 pm. Interment at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania, OH. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider Grace Lutheran Church and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Eleanor's wonderful caregivers Jill Hawkins and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fothdorfmeyer.com



Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019