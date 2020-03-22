|
Eleanor "Ellie" Gustin
Eleanor "Ellie" Gustin of Findlay joined God and her loving husband in heaven on Friday, March 13, 2020, at age 94. She passed peacefully at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, Ohio, surrounded by family. Ellie was born on June 1, 1925, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Karl and Elsie (Bergman) Dosch.
After graduating from Waite High School, Ellie worked to make maps during World War II and eventually became a nurse where she was employed at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon, Ohio, for over 20 years.
She married the love of her life Billy Burton Gustin on August 23, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio. During their 68 years of marriage, Billy and Ellie did everything together including traveling the world, visiting friends and family, and enjoying retirement in Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, for 33 years. Both were also charter members of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Oregon, Ohio. After living in Tennessee, Ellie moved to Findlay, Ohio, to be closer to her family and enjoyed five wonderful years living at Primrose Retirement Community. She also loved being a member of and regularly attending Concordia Lutheran Church.
Preceding her in death is her husband and best friend, Billy Gustin; son, David Gustin; two brothers, Ray Dosch and Richard Dosch; and grandson, Joseph Duvall.
She is survived by three sons, Ken (Terry) Gustin, Larry (Sherri) Duvall, Joe (Carol) Duvall and daughter, Charlene (Tom) Saunders; along with her "adopted" son, Erol (Aysen) Riza; nine grandchildren, Melanie (Brendon) McCaskey, Leah (Michael) Frazier, Daniele (Robert) Calmus, Heather Gustin, Thomas Jonathan (Angela) Saunders, Michelle (Michael) Perkins, Larry (Bobbi) Duvall, Jr., Ashley (Mat) Goodman and Josette Duvall. She also had 21 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson along with many nieces and nephews. Ellie also leaves behind her furry, four-legged "child", Gabby, who she loved very much.
Ellie had an endless amount of energy which she spent taking care of others, being active in the church, baking, cross stitching, sewing, coloring, writing poetry and performing her famous hula dance at small gatherings. She wrote a column in the Fairfield Glade newspaper called "Food for Thought" and also wrote poetry, as some may have read in the Findlay Courier from time to time, including just recently where she submitted a poem named, "Smile." Ellie had a lot of pride in her work but was most proud of her faith and her family. Ellie had a genuine zest for life and an unstoppable drive that was truly inspiring to those who had the opportunity to meet and spend time with her. She will be very missed by her family and friends.
A private celebration of Ellie's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Concordia Lutheran Church at 1431 Sixth Street, Findlay, Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020