Eleanor H. "Ellie" Stahl



Eleanor H. Stahl "Ellie" passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Perrysburg, Ohio at the age of 92. Born May 26, 1926 in Catasaqua, PA. to Edwin and Nora Hopkins, Ellie graduated from Whitehall High School. She studied nursing and worked at Tice Clinic and Quakertown Hospital in Pennsylvania and she married Murray Stahl in August of 1946. Together, they moved to Tuscaloosa, Alabama and later Toledo where he was a facility member at UT. She served as secretary of the faculty wives club and the Theater Entertainment Committee.



Ellie served as President of the original Maumee Valley Hospital Guild. Was a member of the MCO Satellites. She was selected as one of St. Vincent's Guilds Outstanding Women of 1976. Ellie was a long time member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Maumee where she taught Sunday School, was secretary of the Women's Council, served on Vestry and Altar Guild and co-chaired numerous rummage sales.



Ellie owned and managed Lady Madonna Maternity Boutique in Perrysburg and later Ellie's Mother and Child at Starlight Plaza in Sylvania for over 20 years.



Ellie is survived by her children, Dr. Jeffrey (Kathleen) Stahl of Des Moines, Iowa, Pamela Bosack of Merida, Mexico, Tim Stahl and Dee (Chris) Pauken of Maumee; sister, Jessie (Dick) Oleynik of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Lesley, Erin, Peter, Andrew, Maddie, Alex, Sam, Jordan, Logan, Joshua and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Murray and sisters, Emma and Cathy of Pennsylvania.



Memorial services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 310 Elizabeth Street, Maumee, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Southern Care Hospice, 6545 West Central Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43617. The Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019