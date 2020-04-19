Eleanor J. Armstead-Rocker
Eleanor J. Armstead-Rocker Eleanor J. Armstead-Rocker, 66, of Toledo, went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2020. Surviving is her husband, Eugene Rocker; children, Shannon Burt (Eric), Shelby Rudolph (Anthony), Loren Meeks (Christopher), and Phillip Rocker (Kristie); seven grandchildren; a great grandson; and siblings, John Armstead, Jesse Armstead (Dorothy), Frank Armstead, James Armstead (Mary). Due the current circimstances, services will be private. To share condolences or a fond memory with her family, please visit Eleanor's page at walkerfuneralhomes.com, where her visitation and funeral service will also be live streamed beginning at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Anchor Body of Christ Church.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
