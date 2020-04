Eleanor J. Armstead-Rocker Eleanor J. Armstead-Rocker, 66, of Toledo, went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2020. Surviving is her husband, Eugene Rocker; children, Shannon Burt (Eric), Shelby Rudolph (Anthony), Loren Meeks (Christopher), and Phillip Rocker (Kristie); seven grandchildren; a great grandson; and siblings, John Armstead, Jesse Armstead (Dorothy), Frank Armstead, James Armstead (Mary). Due the current circimstances, services will be private. To share condolences or a fond memory with her family, please visit Eleanor's page at walkerfuneralhomes.com , where her visitation and funeral service will also be live streamed beginning at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Anchor Body of Christ Church.