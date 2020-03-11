|
|
Eleanor M. Gleason
Eleanor M. Gleason, age 87, of Whitehouse, died March 6, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital. She was born April 27, 1932 in Toledo to the late Fred and Vera (Kohn) Arndt. Eleanor was an immaculate homemaker and enjoyed gardening (with a particular love of roses), reading mysteries and playing the organ. She was fastidious about her appearance and will also be remembered for her gracious, kind nature. Eleanor was a devoted member of Community of Christ Lutheran Church in Whitehouse.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Janet (Ron) Smith, Vera (Bill) Estok and Dean (Darlene) Regent; daughter-in-law, Colleen Regent; step children, Gail (Joe ) Federowicz and Kay (Tom) Spooner; ten grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by husbands, Theodore Regent and Earl "Mike" Gleason; and son, Ted Regent.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Community of Christ Lutheran Church, 6517 Finzel Road, Whitehouse, OH 43571. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the church.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 11, 2020