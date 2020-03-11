The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community of Christ Lutheran Church
6517 Finzel Road
Whitehouse, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Community of Christ Lutheran Church

Eleanor M. Gleason


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor M. Gleason Obituary
Eleanor M. Gleason

Eleanor M. Gleason, age 87, of Whitehouse, died March 6, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital. She was born April 27, 1932 in Toledo to the late Fred and Vera (Kohn) Arndt. Eleanor was an immaculate homemaker and enjoyed gardening (with a particular love of roses), reading mysteries and playing the organ. She was fastidious about her appearance and will also be remembered for her gracious, kind nature. Eleanor was a devoted member of Community of Christ Lutheran Church in Whitehouse.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Janet (Ron) Smith, Vera (Bill) Estok and Dean (Darlene) Regent; daughter-in-law, Colleen Regent; step children, Gail (Joe ) Federowicz and Kay (Tom) Spooner; ten grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by husbands, Theodore Regent and Earl "Mike" Gleason; and son, Ted Regent.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Community of Christ Lutheran Church, 6517 Finzel Road, Whitehouse, OH 43571. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the church.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now