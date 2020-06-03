Eleanor M. Heckman
Eleanor M. Heckman, age 82, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in her west Toledo home. She was born on November 28, 1937, to John F. and Margaret E. Claussen in Toledo. Eleanor had worked for many years in the Lucas County Public School System as an PTA retiring in - 2002.
Preceding her in death were her brothers, Richard, Jack Claussen; grandchild, Katrina; and great grandchild, Justice
Surviving are her children, Julie (Pete) Kopac and Mark Heckman; grandchildren, Sarah Kolinski, Kevin Pickle, Rebecca (Jeremiah) Wheeler and Justin (Trudy) Kopac; and ten great grandchildren. Many other grandchildren she considered hers and loved.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 North Reynolds Rd. (419.531.4424) where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday.
Memorial donations are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.