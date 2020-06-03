Eleanor M. Heckman
1937 - 2020
Eleanor M. Heckman

Eleanor M. Heckman, age 82, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in her west Toledo home. She was born on November 28, 1937, to John F. and Margaret E. Claussen in Toledo. Eleanor had worked for many years in the Lucas County Public School System as an PTA retiring in - 2002.

Preceding her in death were her brothers, Richard, Jack Claussen; grandchild, Katrina; and great grandchild, Justice

Surviving are her children, Julie (Pete) Kopac and Mark Heckman; grandchildren, Sarah Kolinski, Kevin Pickle, Rebecca (Jeremiah) Wheeler and Justin (Trudy) Kopac; and ten great grandchildren. Many other grandchildren she considered hers and loved.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 North Reynolds Rd. (419.531.4424) where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Memorial donations are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



Published in The Blade from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
5
Rosary
07:00 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
6
Service
01:00 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
