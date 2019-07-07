Eleanor M. James



Eleanor M. James, age 97, passed into the arms of her loving Savior on July 4, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Eleanor was born on November 30, 1921 in Toledo, OH to Milton Arnold and Martha Elizabeth Frieda (Oehus) Hansen. Eleanor attended Alberndale Grade School and was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School. She began her career as a seamstress doing alterations in a dress shop and continued on to sew upholstery for Art Crest Custom Shop for 41 years.



Eleanor fell in love with and married Richard E. James on Flag Day, 1942. Her beloved passed away at an early age, leaving her a widow for the past 50 years. Eleanor's Christian faith was nurtured by her parents and a longtime membership at St. James Lutheran Church of Toledo where she passed on her faith teaching Sunday School for eleven years. Eleanor's greatest legacy was her steadfast Christian faith which she modeled to her family. She had a quiet personality and chose not to see faults in others. Since moving into her daughter's home ten years ago, she has attended Cedar Creek Church. Eleanor was baptized as an infant but confessed her faith as an adult with a believer's baptism.



Along with her husband, Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Marjorie Beggs. Those who continue to love and cherish her memory are her children, Richard (Anne) James, Ruth (Gunnar) Larsen, and Randy James. sister, Doris Klopping; grandchildren, Erica Osborn, Nina Blatnik, Tia Spoores, and Amber, Derek, Jason, and Scott James along with eleven great-grandchildren.



Many thanks go out to the caring staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg and Dr. Robert Axonovitz and his staff who have provided exceptional care.



Family and friends may visit the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Steve Korn will officiate with burial to follow at Toledo Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd. Perrysburg, OH 43551 or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.



Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019