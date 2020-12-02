Eleanor M. Urbanski
Eleanor M. Urbanski, age 92, formerly of Toledo, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Gaymont Care & Rehab Center in Norwalk, OH. She was born on December 7, 1927, in Toledo, OH, to Reese and Mary (McLaughlin) Wineman. Eleanor married Eugene "Gene" Urbanski on January 25, 1947. They celebrated 60 years together before his passing in 2007. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker, Eleanor enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Her memberships included the American Legion Post 642 Auxiliary, Eagles REACT #197, and the VFW Post 606 Auxiliary. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Eleanor is survived by her son, Joseph Urbanski of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Amelia and McKenna Urbanski, Kelly (Jason) Bowser, Kerri (Adam) Lynch-Bergeron, Richard (Andrea) Lynch Jr., Colleen (Jim) Ritz, Debbie and Shannon Lynch; and brother, Reese Wineman of Norwalk, OH. In addition to her parents and husband, Gene; she was preceded in death by her daughters, Victoria Lynch and Marsha Lynch.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 3 from 4-6 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a wake service at 4 p.m. Funeral services will begin Friday at 9:45 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
