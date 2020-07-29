Eleanor Marie Heisinger
Eleanor Marie Heisinger, 88, of Michigan Center, MI and formerly of Whitehouse, OH, passed away July 26, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital. She was born October 15, 1931, in Boise, ID, to Jack and Mary (Cook) Ross
Eleanor served her country in the Women's Army Corp. from 1949-1951. She worked for Anthony Wayne Schools as a bus driver and also a custodian. She was a member of Holland Free Methodist Church and the Whitehouse Royal Neighbors.
Eleanor married Charles K. Heisinger September 11, 1950, he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Deborah (Michael) King, Charles Heisinger, Robert (Diane) Heisinger, William Heisinger, and John (Kathy) Heisinger; 16 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandsons, Nicholas Miller, James Miller, Jr., and William Heisinger; sisters, Geraldine Hansen and Colleen Moore; and brother, Omar Alloway III.
The family will have private services, but a Celebration of Life is being planned for a date in the future. Memorials can be given to a charity of the donor's choice
