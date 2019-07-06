(News story) Eleanor Marie James, a longtime Toledo seamstress who was a devout Christian and a church volunteer, died Thursday at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. She was 97.



She suffered from high blood pressure and had heart problems, daughter Ruth Larsen said.



Mrs. James retired about 1990 after 41 years as a seamstress sewing upholstery at the former Art Crest Custom Shop at Ashland Avenue and Bancroft Street in Toledo.



Before that, she did alterations at a clothing store at Auburn Avenue and Monroe Street for a short time in 1949, her daughter said.



Her daughter said Mrs. James had a steadfast Christian faith, nurtured by her mother, who used to translate from German into English from spiritual literature shared by their relatives in Germany.



"She was a people's person," she said. "If there was a need, she wouldn't hesitate to help. She would be right there.



"She was very quiet, shy, soft-spoken, and not highly opinionated. [And] she was not critical of others. She didn't tend to look at their faults."



Mrs. James was born Nov. 30, 1921 in Toledo to Milton Arnold and Martha Elizabeth Frieda Hansen.



She grew up attending the former St. James Lutheran Church at Trenton Avenue and West Delaware Avenue in Toledo.



In 1941, she graduated from DeVilbiss High School.



Soon thereafter, she met Richard James, a cabinet-maker, when buying groceries at a neighborhood store.



They married in 1942. He died in 1969.



Mrs. James was a longtime member at St. James, where she taught Sunday school for 11 years.



Most recently, she attended Cedar Creek Church on Lime City Road in Rossford.



Surviving are her sons, Richard and Randy James; daughter, Ruth Larsen; sister, Doris Klopping; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave., where services will immediately follow at 1 p.m.



The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Samaritan's Purse.



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] , 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade. Published in The Blade on July 6, 2019