Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel
3655 King Road
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel
3655 King Road
View Map
Eleanor P. Ring, age 84, of Toledo, passed away March 17, 2019 at home. Eleanor was born February 7, 1935 in Hickman, KY. She married Harold Lee Ring on June 2, 1950 in Corinth, Mississippi.

She has three loving children who will miss her dearly, Don (Gail) Ring, Brenda (Herb) Osterhout, Debbi (Tom) Lytle; she was blessed with six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, who range in age from 22-4. She also has two brothers, two sisters. Eleanor had a special person in her life for the last 20 years, Jessie Petree.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Toledo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in Eleanor's memory.

To leave a special message for Eleanor's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
