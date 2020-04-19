Eleanor Purney Eleanor Purney, 99, of Clay Center, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 12, 2020. Eleanor was born in Clay Center, Ohio, on December 11, 1920, to Frank and Elizabeth (Shirnell) Zunk. She was a lifelong homemaker and member of the former Clay Center Presbyterian Church. Eleanor was a proud breast cancer survivor for nearly 40 years. Eleanor is survived by her children, Robert (Kathy) Purney, Raymond (Barbara) Purney, and Arlene (Patrick) Murphy; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vincent; son, Gerald Purney; and 9 siblings. Private graveside services were held at Allen Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Lakewood Church of the Brethren. Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.