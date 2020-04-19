Eleanor Purney
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Purney Eleanor Purney, 99, of Clay Center, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 12, 2020. Eleanor was born in Clay Center, Ohio, on December 11, 1920, to Frank and Elizabeth (Shirnell) Zunk. She was a lifelong homemaker and member of the former Clay Center Presbyterian Church. Eleanor was a proud breast cancer survivor for nearly 40 years. Eleanor is survived by her children, Robert (Kathy) Purney, Raymond (Barbara) Purney, and Arlene (Patrick) Murphy; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vincent; son, Gerald Purney; and 9 siblings. Private graveside services were held at Allen Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Lakewood Church of the Brethren. Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.egglestonmeinert.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved