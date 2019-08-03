|
Eleanor Richards
Eleanor Richards, 98, of Genoa, Ohio, died Thursday evening, August 1, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Rollersville, Ohio, on October 12, 1920, the daughter of Walter and Jessie (Daily) Hanley. She married John W. Richards in Genoa on July 20, 1940 and he preceded her in death on October 23, 1994.
As a lifetime resident of Genoa she first swam in the Genoa Quarry in 1928 and was a member and leader of the first Girl Scout troop formed in Genoa in 1932. She would like to be remembered as the "Library Lady" from her years as the Branch Librarian at the Genoa Branch Library. She enjoyed many years swimming with her friends at the Y, reading and playing Bridge. She also belonged to the Coterie Club in Genoa.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Marcia (George) Payne, William Kent Richards, Susan Alt; brother-in-law, Steven Bedsole; grandchildren, Frederick J. (Karyn) Payne, John D. (Anelise) Payne, Benjamin (April) Alt, James D. (Whitney) Alt, Katherine L. Alt, Samuel T. Bedsole and Staci (Josh) Treece. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Madison Marie Payne, Ryan Joseph Payne, Connor Michael Payne, John Douglas Payne, Juliet Kelly Payne, Theodore Edward Alt, Brynn Kelcy Alt, Elijah Treece and Rebekah Treece. Eleanor also had 47 first cousins, including Lynn Updegraff Moore as a special family member. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Nan Bedsole and great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Jean Payne.
A funeral service for Eleanor will be conducted at 1 PM, Monday, August 5, 2019, in the Trinity United Methodist Church, 313 Main St., Genoa, OH 43430. Visitation will be in the church from 12:00-1:00 PM prior to the service and at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, 501 West St. Genoa, on Sunday from 4-7 PM. Interment will be in the Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa. Immediately following the graveside service there will be a gathering at the church to which everyone is invited. The family suggests memorials to the church or the Genoa Branch Library, 602 West St., Genoa, Ohio 43430. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019