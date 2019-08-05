|
|
(News story) GENOA, Ohio - Eleanor Richards, a village mainstay who helped lead the Genoa Coterie Club and Genoa's first Girl Scout troop, died Thursday in her Genoa home. She was 98.
She died of old age, her daughter Susan Alt said.
Mrs. Richards actively participated in the Genoa community through her membership in the local coterie club with around 70 years of participation, Trinity United Methodist Church, and the Girl Scouts. She worked as the head librarian at the Genoa Branch Library, where she helped build Genoa's local history archives.
"She was a great lady. She would suggest what we can do to make things in Genoa better, and I appreciated that," said Kevin Gladden, Genoa's village administrator and Mrs. Richards' family friend. "She really was a mainstay. Everyone knew her."
Mrs. Richards was Trinity's oldest member with her 95-year membership before her passing. She attended every week and was a leader among the Methodist women and the women's clubs federation.
"Everyone knew and liked her at church," said Susan Taylor, her first cousin once removed.
She was born Oct. 12, 1920, to Walter and Jessie (Daily) Hanley in Rollersville, Ohio; her family moved to Genoa when she was 2 because of her father's industrial job. Mrs. Hanley was a schoolteacher.
Mrs. Richards first swam in the Genoa Quarry in 1928, where she learned to swim from a friend's father. She loved swimming throughout her life and enjoyed having family events at the quarry. Her great-grandchildren still continue to swim there.
In 1934 she joined Troop 16, Genoa's first Girl Scout troop, Mrs. Alt said. As an adult she led the troop for 20 years, during which the troop grew, and escorted its annual trip to Kelley's Island, attended by hundreds of Girl Scouts.
"My mother encouraged her daughters to join," Mrs. Alt said.
Mrs. Richards graduated Genoa Area High School in 1937 and attended the University of Toledo for a year immediately after.
She met her husband, John W. Richards at a dance in Forest Park in the late 1930s and married him on July 20, 1940.
Mrs. Richards then worked at the Genoa library, where she also served on the library board.
"She just loved the library and was a voracious reader," Mrs. Alt said. "She was very social and loved helping people find books to read."
In the late 1970s Mrs. Richards became particularly interested in her and her husband's genealogy and traveled to Stark County and eastern Pennsylvania to knock on doors and visit cemeteries. She was a "librarian by trade," which may have spawned this interest, Mrs. Taylor said.
Family and friends remember her as devoted to her community.
"She was a leader. She was always present," Mrs. Taylor said.
Mr. Richards died Oct. 23, 1994. Surviving are her daughters, Marcia Payne and Susan Alt; son, William Richards; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Monday in Trinity United Methodist Church, with visitation in the church starting at noon. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home handled arrangements.
The family suggests tributes to the church or the library.
This is a news story by Allison Chen. Contact her at [email protected] or 419-724-6065.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 5, 2019