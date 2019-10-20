|
|
Eleanor Ruth Makulinski
Eleanor Ruth Makulinski, age 93, formerly of Sylvania, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Genoa Care Center. She was born on June 18, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio to Andrew and Olympia (Kina) Iwinski.
Eleanor was an enthusiastic and adventurous shopper who loved to discover new stores, restaurants, and activities. Her favorite pastime was to shop at Dollar Tree and find new bargains. She was always very social and active at the Genoa Retirement Village with bingo, crafts, and puzzles. She loved collecting cookbooks and dreamed of cooking again.
Her zest for life will truly be missed by those who were close to her.
Eleanor is survived by her five children, Mark (Rose), Marie Slates, Karen (Mark) Davis, Kent (Sally) and Brian (Jenai); 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Irving in 2012; sisters, Florence Kowalski and Evelyn Nowak; son-in-law, Charles E. Slates.
The family of Eleanor would like to thank Genoa Retirement Village for their excellent care of Mom.
Family and Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo (419-841-2422). Additional visitation will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5411 Main St., Sylvania with Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Genoa Retirement Village. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019