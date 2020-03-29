|
Eleanor V. Williams
Eleanor V. Williams, 85, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away March 21, 2020, at the Laurels of Toledo. Eleanor was born in Curtice, Ohio, on April 16, 1934, to Frederick and Flora Yohnke. She worked at Libbey Glass and Pilkington as a security guard. Alter living throughout the United States, she made her home at Deluxe Mobile Home Park in Walbridge, Ohio, for the past 20 years.
She is survived by her son, Charles S. (Cathleen) Shaner; sister, Irene (Gary) Traver and step sister, Marilyn Laviolette (friend Richard Zink); cousin, Frances Cousino; grandchildren, Thomas Shaner, Charles A. (Melissa) Shaner and Christy (Eric) Richards; great-grandchildren, Spencer Richards and Connor Richards; nephews and nieces, Martha Shaner, Deborah Traver, Kari (Brian) Jenke, Matthew Shaner; and grandnephews, Joseph Shaner and Cody Shaner. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jonathon, who died before his first birthday; and sisters, Betty (Elton) Shaner and Evelyn Yohnke.
Burial will be in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020