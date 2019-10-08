Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanora Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanora M. Smith


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanora M. Smith Obituary
Eleanora M. Smith

Eleanora M. Smith, age 75, of Toledo, passed away October 6, 2019 at her home. She was born January 1, 1944 in Muncie, IN to Virgil and Sylvia (Barlett) Morgan. Eleanora was an avid "Owl" collector. She had a "feisty" personality and was not afraid to speak her mind.

Eleanora is survived by her husband of 52 years, Earnest Smith; children, Mary (Sam) Morgan, Brenda (Larry) Said, Vangeleen Kersey, Leanora (David) Norwood and Rickey (Theresa) Smith; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and siblings, Annette Spoonmore and Leon Morgan.

The family will receive guests Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Eleanora's memory.

To leave a special message for Eleanora's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now