Eleanora M. Smith
Eleanora M. Smith, age 75, of Toledo, passed away October 6, 2019 at her home. She was born January 1, 1944 in Muncie, IN to Virgil and Sylvia (Barlett) Morgan. Eleanora was an avid "Owl" collector. She had a "feisty" personality and was not afraid to speak her mind.
Eleanora is survived by her husband of 52 years, Earnest Smith; children, Mary (Sam) Morgan, Brenda (Larry) Said, Vangeleen Kersey, Leanora (David) Norwood and Rickey (Theresa) Smith; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and siblings, Annette Spoonmore and Leon Morgan.
The family will receive guests Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Eleanora's memory.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019