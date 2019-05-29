Eleanore "Ellie" E. Kopp



Eleanore "Ellie" Kopp, 88, of Oregon, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 at Gardens of St. Francis. Our loss today was a great gain for the heavens. An angel slipped through our fingers to return home. A very special wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, this "very sweet lady" was a woman of great morals and a faithful Catholic. Ellie was born on March 13, 1931 to Stephen and Magdalina (Karel) Kalas in Oregon, Ohio. She was employed by the Oregon Board of Education as a cook. She was completely devoted to her husband of 51 years, Warren Kopp, Sr., her family and church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and greeter at St. Ignatius in Oregon. She enjoyed crafting, stitching and Hungarian embroidery.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Barbara (Dave) Bazzy; eight-grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and many devoted family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Warren Sr.; her parents; and children, Janet Lanham, Laura Carlson and Warren "Buddy" Kopp, Jr.



Friends will be received on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home, 3500 Navarre Ave. Oregon, Ohio (419-691-6768). A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Rd. Oregon, Ohio. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of NW Ohio or to the St. Ignatius Building Fund. Online condolences for Ellie's family may be made at www.hoeflingerfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019