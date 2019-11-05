|
Eleanore (Justen) Hiller
Eleanore Ruth (Justen) Hiller passed away peacefully at age 95 surrounded by her six children on Friday, November 1, 2019. Eleanore was born, the seventh of ten children, October 3, 1924. She attended St. Mary's Grade School and was a 1942 graduate of Central Catholic High School. After graduation she worked at Electric Auto-Lite where she met her one and only, Verl Hiller. They married on June 19, 1948 and were blessed with six children. She stayed home to raise the kids until 1966 when she returned to work in the Lucas County Sheriff's Office under sheriffs Bill Hirsch and Jim Telb. She retired in 1986 after 20 years as a deputy in the office.
Eleanore was blessed with a full life of good health and great joys. She enjoyed following all sports, holidays with her family, and trips to the casino. She had wonderful memories of dancing as a teenager at the Hayloft, Devils Lake Pavilion, and the Trianon. She continued her love of dancing into her 90's and danced at the weddings of her grandchildren.
Eleanore always remembered the birthdays of all her extended family with a card and good wishes. She was a strong, generous, and independent person all her life. She was a devoted Catholic with special connections to St. Anne and St. Anthony, and was very proud of her Polish heritage.
She was preceded in death by husband, Verl in 2003, and by four brothers and three sisters. She will be deeply missed by those left to cherish her memory; sister, Teresa Deak and brother, Jerry Justen; children, Kathy Driftmyer, Judy (Jim) Baehren, Vicky Cranston, Chuck Hiller, Mary (Mitch) Naufel, Sally (Ken) Breier; grandchildren, Jay (Adrienne) Driftmyer, Brian (Tiffani) Wolfe, Kevin Wolfe (Corey Moore), Lindsay Baehren (Billy Lowry), Jeff Cranston, Carly Naufel, Craig Naufel (Jennifer Price), Ben Breier, Lizzy (Dan) Kloss; great-grandson, Jaxon Driftmyer and future great-granddaughter, Baby Kloss; and many Justen and Hiller family relatives and friends.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 beginning at 9:15 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo, OH 43623, until the time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. A celebration will be announced following services. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Christ the King Catholic Church Building Fund. Arrangements were handled by Walker Funeral Home, Toledo (419-841-2422).
Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019