Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Regina Coeli Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Regina Coeli Catholic Church
Eleanore T. Juhnke


1926 - 2020
Eleanore T. Juhnke Obituary
Eleanore T. Juhnke

Eleanore T. Juhnke, 93 years, of Toledo, OH, passed away in the presence of her three son, Sunday, January 26, 2020, at The Lakes of Monclova, Maumee, OH. She was born on May 17, 1926, to Thomas and Rose (Graczkowski) Nowak. She was a retiree from Lehn and Fink and enjoyed 31 years of retirement.

Eleanore loved life to the fullest and touched many lives with her generosity and warm heart. She was the most generous, sincere and positive woman you've ever met. She left an impact on everyone's life by simply smiling. Besides spending time with her family and friends, Eleanore had a passion for cooking, reading the newspaper, solving puzzles and taking trips to the casino.

She is survived by her sons, Ralph "Bud" (Angie), Mark (Sharon) and James (Kathy) Juhnke; grandchildren, Dana (John) Botson, Nick Juhnke, Brittany (Andrew) Shellhouse, Kim (David) DeRubeis, Mackenzie Juhnke (Juan Acuna), Brent Juhnke and Kendall Juhnke; great-grandchildren, Dallis, Roman, Tia, Mya, Jana, Jozie, Ellie, Sadie, Stetson and John IV. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Ralph Juhnke; siblings, Julia, Frank, Emily, Raymond, Florence, Thomas, Martha, Eugene, Josephine and Richard.

Eleanore was truly an amazing woman and will be dearly missed by those who loved her and shared her life.

The family will receive friends at Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where a Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Regina Coeli Catholic Church where she will lie in state in the narthex after 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Many thanks to the staff members at the Lake of Monclova, Heather and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their tender care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Regina Coeli Catholic Church.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 29, 2020
