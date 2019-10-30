Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N. Stadium Rd.
Oregon, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N. Stadium Rd.
Oregon, OH
Eleno Z. Duran Jr.


1941 - 2019
Eleno Z. Duran Jr.

Eleno Z. Duran Jr., 78, of Oregon, Ohio, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Eleno was born in Asherton, Texas, on July 9, 1941 to Eleno and Amalia (Zavala) Duran, Sr. On July 1, 1959, he married the love of his life, Oralia Posada. Eleno was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Chrysler Jeep in August 2001. He was devoted to his catholic faith, serving as a Eucharistic Minister at Good Shepherd Parish in Toledo and Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Carrizo Springs, Texas. Eleno was proud of his family: providing a catholic education to his children and raising two granddaughters, Meghan and Marisella, who became nurses and longtime caregivers.

Eleno is survived by his wife of 60 years, Oralia; children, Jorge (Shelby) Duran, Cecilia (Sam) Broshious, Eugene (Debra) Duran, Carlos (Kasey) Duran, and Cristina (Mark) Duran-Whitmore; grandchildren, Melissa (Clint) Myerholtz, Ashley (Chad) Hall, Jake Kusz, Joshua Broshious, Angela (Lance) Okey, Christopher Duran, Amber Duran, Steven Duran, Dawson Duran, Meghan Duran Whitmore, and Marisella Whitmore; great-grandchildren, Michael, Jaxon, Liam, Paisley, Olivia, Ainsley, Carson, Landon, Lleyton, and Charlie Rose; sisters, Tina, Mary Ellen, Cynthia, Gloria, Olga, and Diana; brothers, Mucio, Ramon, Daniel, and John; along with many loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Eufemio, Aurelia, Rosa, Yolanda, and Gilbert.

Visitation will be held on Thursday at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. and where the Rosary will be recited at 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 1 at 1100 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Rd., Oregon, where the family will greet friends at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed to American Diabetes Association or to St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 30, 2019
