Elenore F. Harpel
Elenore F. "Elly" Harpel, 95, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully February 3, 2020. She was born in Lemoyne, Ohio on December 7, 1924 to Ben and Fern (Kaser) Thorton. She was a 1942 graduate from Waite High School and attended Davis Business College. She worked at the Willys Overland Parts Department office, and married her boss, Raymond Keefe. In later years she worked for Columbia Gas of Ohio, in the district office, and became the first female to go directly from the office to work in the field as a pipe-fitter and driving a ten ton truck.
Elly was a member of Sacred Heart Church, and their Altar and Rosary Society. She was a part of the German-American festival from the beginning in 1967. She painted all of the signs, and portraits of the German-American presidents. Elenore was also a member of the American Turners-Toledo, Ladies Auxiliary, Teutonia Damen Choir, German-American retirees, G.B.U. and V.F.W. #606 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed the Turner Tournaments, golf, volleyball, preforming on the apparatus, dancing with the turnerettes, and submitting artwork to be judged; winning trophies and many blue ribbons.
Elly retired in 1982 and moved with her husband, Bill Harpel, to Brokeelia on Pine Island, Florida. She worked part time at the Four Winds Marina. She did archeology digs on Pine Island and Useppa Island in 1989. Elenore made friends with a lady sailor who taught her to sail on her 45 foot sailboat. Her last trip was to the Florida Keys before moving back to Ohio to be closer to family and friends.
Elenore is survived by her son, Patrick (Debra) Keefe; and grandsons, Sean Keefe, and Ryan Keefe; great-grandchild, Rachel Hohendorf and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Keefe. Preceding her in death are her husbands, Raymond Keefe and William Harpel; son, Kelly Keefe; sisters Erma Faulkner, and Ruth Allen.
Private graveside services will be held at Troy Township Cemetery Lucky, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made in Elly's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a . Arrangements are being handled by the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020