1/1
Elfreide "Margaret" Wurster
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elfreide's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elfriede "Margaret" Wurster, who with her family survived air raids on Stuttgart during World War II and later moved to Toledo to start a new life, died Monday at Kingston Care Center in Sylvania. She was 89.

She had Alzheimer's disease, but it's not clear what she died of, said her son, Phillip Wurster.

Born in 1931 to Phillipp and Else Meier in southwestern Germany, Mrs. Wurster grew up as the Nazis took power in Germany, but her devout Christian family opposed their rule and secretly listened to BBC radio broadcasts in their home.

"If they would have been overheard they could have been arrested," Mr. Wurster said.

Allied air raids destroyed much of Stuttgart during the war, and the family lived near a Mercedes Benz plant, which put them in peril at times. While the house was never directly hit, shrapnel was a common concern. Once, Mr. Wurster said, a bomb hit the roof, but it was a dud and no one was harmed.

Because of the constant bombing, the family moved in with relatives in the Black Forest and were then largely safe, although Mrs. Wurster could hear the artillery at the front when the Allied forces advanced into the area in 1945.

After the area was liberated, Mrs. Wurster worked briefly at the Mercedes headquarters and for the postal service. But her sister had moved to Toledo, and Mrs. Wurster decided to join her in America in 1955.

There was a significant German community in Toledo at the time, and she quickly met a fellow immigrant, Albert Wurster, whom she married July 28, 1956.

They lived much of their life in South Toledo, with Mr. Wurster a bricklayer and Mrs. Wurster a homemaker. She worked for about a decade at First National Bank in downtown Toledo in the proof department.

Her parents remained in Germany until the late 1980s, and Mrs. Wurster returned frequently, but she also traveled the world with her husband, including to China, Russia, Egypt, Israel, and Australia.

"She just wanted to see so much in life," her son said.

Albert Wurster died in 1996.

Mrs. Wurster is survived by her son, Phillip Wurster, and five grandchildren.

A funeral service will begin Saturday at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave., where the family will receive visitors starting at 9:15 a.m.

The family suggests tributes to Spirit of Faith Adoptions.
Published in The Blade on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved