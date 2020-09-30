Elfriede WursterElfriede (Margaret) Wurster, age 89 of Sylvania, Ohio died on September 28, 2020 at Kingston Care Center in Sylvania. She was born in Stuttgart, Germany on June 28, 1931 to Philipp and Else (Roll) Meier. She lived through the difficult war years as a young teenager and survived numerous bombings. During the initial intensive bombing raids, she and her older sister, Renate, were sent to relatives who lived on a farm in the Black Forest. Once the Allies began to drive east, the girls returned to Stuttgart. With God's mercy, she, along with her parents, and sister survived the war. She and her family were liberated in 1945 by US troops. After the war, she worked briefly for the postal service and at the Mercedes Benz headquarters in Bad Cannstadt. Then, in 1955, she immigrated to the United States to join her sister in Toledo, Ohio. There she met Albert Wurster, also a recent immigrant from Germany, whom she married on July 28, 1956. She was a devoted mother to their only child, Phillip, to whom she taught her values of kindness, compassion, graciousness, respect and with whom she shared her abiding Christian faith. Elfriede loved to travel and after she retired from working at the First National Bank of Toledo, she saw the world. She visited the Great Wall of China, the Kremlin in Moscow, the pyramids of Egypt, the Western Wall in Israel, the glaciers of Alaska and the outback in Australia. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert, who died in 1996. She lived the majority of her adult life in south Toledo on Heatherdowns Boulevard, before becoming a residence at Kingston in Sylvania, Ohio. She enjoyed playing piano, crocheting, attending concerts and reading Her last worship home was Church of the Cross in Toledo. She is survived by her son, Phillip (Lisa) Wurster; grandchildren, Adam Wurster, Mary (Ron) Brunette, Peter Wurster, Andrew Wurster, and Samuel Wurster. She is also survived by her nieces Heidi Williams and Susan Syzmanski; and nephews Michael Kunzer and Richard Kunzer.Services will be held at 10:15 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) where the family receive friends beginning at 9:15 a.m. Interment will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.In lieu of flower, the family suggests memorial contributions to "Spirit of Faith Adoptions" in tribute to Elfriede's great love for her grandchildren and her belief that all children are precious gifts from God.