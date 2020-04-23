Elgie L. Summers
1945 - 2020
Deacon Elgie L. Summers Elgie L. Summers, affectionately called "Bud" by his family, a beloved father, brother, uncle, nephew and friend, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born March 6, 1945, to the union of Alex and Lucille Summers. Elgie worked at the Foodtown Distribution Warehouse in Maumee, Ohio, from 1971 until his retirement. He was elevated to Deacon in 1978 at Southern Missionary Baptist Church and served faithfully until his passing. Elgie leaves to cherish his memory a son, daughter, sisters, plus many other relative and friends. His Homegoing Celebration will take place on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Southern Missionary Baptist Church, 1222 Indiana Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Visitation will take place from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., followed by a private service reserved for family. The Reverend Roger D. Carson, Jr., Pastor and Pastor Perry Harris, III, Officiant. The family requests that attendees pay momentary respects and reminds visitors to maintain social distancing requirements upon exiting the church. The Homegoing Celebration will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page. cbrownfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020.
