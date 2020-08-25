Eli H. Benstein
Eli H. Benstein of Toledo Ohio died at home on Saturday, August 22 , 2020. He was born on August 1, 1929 in Windsor, Ontario, the son of Edsel and Ida Benstein. He was raised in Toronto, graduated from the University of Toronto and received a Masters Degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Cornell. He retired as the Chief Scientist at Teledyne CAE after a long career there.
He was married to Shulamith (Namie) Benstein for 43 years until her death in 1996. He is survived by his wife Fagie Benstein, and his children Judith, Jeremy (Annabel Herzog), Joel (Debbie) and Miriam (Brian Daroe) and seven grandchildren. He was loved and respected by everyone who had the privilege to know him.
Graveside services August 24th at Clover Hill Memorial Park in Birmingham, Michigan.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Hospice of NW Ohio, Congregation B'nai Israel of Toledo, or the charity of your choice
.
Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick Funeral Home (419) 535-5840www.wickfh.com