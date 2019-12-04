|
|
Eli James Clevenger
Eli J. Clevenger, 78, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, December 2, 2019. Eli was born in Newport, Tennessee on April 5, 1941 to James and Docia (Hance) Clevenger. On February 18, 1961, he married his dear wife Joan. Eli worked for Fondessy Enterprises and Enviro Safe for many years. He was a devoted NASCAR fan, following Rusty Wallace and Richard Petty. In his free time Eli enjoyed playing the lottery and trips to his favorite casinos.
Eli is survived by his sons, Bryan (Julie) Clevenger and Dennis (Jan) Clevenger; grandchildren, Ryan, Hannah, Jimme, Paige, Blake, Jonah, and Luke; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Harper; sisters, Betty Bazar, Nita Beauchamp, Mary Conley (Mickey), and Faye Morey, along with many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; son, James Clevenger; brothers, Raymond Clevenger and Bobby Clevenger; and sisters, Carolyn Adams, and Patricia Bijarro.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment: Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019