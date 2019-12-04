Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eli Clevenger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eli James Clevenger


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eli James Clevenger Obituary
Eli James Clevenger

Eli J. Clevenger, 78, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, December 2, 2019. Eli was born in Newport, Tennessee on April 5, 1941 to James and Docia (Hance) Clevenger. On February 18, 1961, he married his dear wife Joan. Eli worked for Fondessy Enterprises and Enviro Safe for many years. He was a devoted NASCAR fan, following Rusty Wallace and Richard Petty. In his free time Eli enjoyed playing the lottery and trips to his favorite casinos.

Eli is survived by his sons, Bryan (Julie) Clevenger and Dennis (Jan) Clevenger; grandchildren, Ryan, Hannah, Jimme, Paige, Blake, Jonah, and Luke; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Harper; sisters, Betty Bazar, Nita Beauchamp, Mary Conley (Mickey), and Faye Morey, along with many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; son, James Clevenger; brothers, Raymond Clevenger and Bobby Clevenger; and sisters, Carolyn Adams, and Patricia Bijarro.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment: Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eli's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -