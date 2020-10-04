1/1
Elijah Jacob Northcutt
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elijah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elijah Jacob Northcutt

Elijah J. Northcutt, 25 of Toledo, OH, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Vincent's Mercy Hospital. He was born on August 10, 1995 in Bowling Green, OH to John Elijah and Margaret L. (Neal) Northcutt, III.

Elijah enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nephew and niece. He enjoyed singing and had a great love for music. Elijah was a member of Toledo First Assembly of God, where he assisted in teaching kids church. He also loved to swim, take walks and enjoy nature. Elijah was a great shoulder to lean on and always knew how to make you laugh when you were sad. He was loved by many.

Elijah is survived by his mother, Margaret; sister, Jessica Feasel; grandparents, Heather Northcutt and James Neal; and niece and nephew, Jaycie Northcutt and Leo Feasel; along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, John; and grandparents. Leota Neal and John E. Northcutt, Jr.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. in Dayspring Church, 17360 N Dixie Hwy, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery. In lieu of donations, please honor Elijah's memory by reaching out, helping someone and showing kindness, as he would. Arrangements were entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel (419-865-8879). Condolences can be shared online at

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Dayspring Church
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Dayspring Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
4198658879
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Elijah was such a sweet young man always smiling and willing to help. He will be missed at Toledo First.
terri nealy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved