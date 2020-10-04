Elijah Jacob NorthcuttElijah J. Northcutt, 25 of Toledo, OH, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Vincent's Mercy Hospital. He was born on August 10, 1995 in Bowling Green, OH to John Elijah and Margaret L. (Neal) Northcutt, III.Elijah enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nephew and niece. He enjoyed singing and had a great love for music. Elijah was a member of Toledo First Assembly of God, where he assisted in teaching kids church. He also loved to swim, take walks and enjoy nature. Elijah was a great shoulder to lean on and always knew how to make you laugh when you were sad. He was loved by many.Elijah is survived by his mother, Margaret; sister, Jessica Feasel; grandparents, Heather Northcutt and James Neal; and niece and nephew, Jaycie Northcutt and Leo Feasel; along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, John; and grandparents. Leota Neal and John E. Northcutt, Jr.Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. in Dayspring Church, 17360 N Dixie Hwy, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery. In lieu of donations, please honor Elijah's memory by reaching out, helping someone and showing kindness, as he would. Arrangements were entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel (419-865-8879). Condolences can be shared online at