Elinore T. Mieczkowski
Elinore T. Mieczkowski, passed away September 3, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice. She was born in Toledo, February 16, 1921 to Walter and Frances Kowalski, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Woodward High School in 1939, two years later she graduated from Tri-State Business College. Elinore worked for The Board of Education and finished her working career for the City of Toledo Street, Bridges and Harbor for 21 years before retiring in 1990. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish for 71 years, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Elinore was active and volunteered in many clubs including: Salesian Club, Marion Society of Saint Catherine's of Siena, St. Francis Guild, 55+ Senior club, St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center Auxiliary, Gift Shop and Flower Cart, St. Anne Hospital, Wildwood Manor House, Franciscan Center (Lourdes College), Catholic Daughters of America and was a Life Member of the Zablocki Senior Center.
Elinore was preceded in death by her husband, John (1978); infant son, Thomas John (1948); brother, Leonard "Smitty" Kowalski and granddaughter, Michelle M. Mieczkowski. She is survived by her son, David M. Mieczkowski; daughter, Susan Ellen (Michael) Marker; grandchildren, Melissa Mieczkowski, Brian and John Bazzoli, Elizabeth "Beth" (Tyler) Mackin (her "twin", same birthdate); great grandchildren, Antonia "Annie" Marie and Lena Elise Bazzoli, Nygel and Ayden Morris, Bryson Westfall and Elinore Rae "Elli" Mackin (her namesake). Special thanks to her helper, caretaker and friend, Faye.
Dear Lord, thank you for giving us our mom, grandma and GG. She was and still is by our side. One who laughed with us, cried with us, who helped us in every way. She will be in our hearts always. Please take care of our mom, grandma and GG, she is one of a kind. Hi dad, we miss you too and know that you and mom will be dancing the polka once again!
Friends are invited to visit from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Catherine of Siena Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Parish or the charity of the donor's choice
