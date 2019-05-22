|
Elise Chueke Blume
On May 2, 2019, Elise Chueke Blume passed away quietly in her home with son Daniel and daughter-in-law Donna by her side. Elise was born in Bahia, Salvador, Brazil in 1929 and died in Laguna Woods, CA.
Elise was the mother of two sons, Burt Allen Blume and Daniel Ray Blume and wife of 65 years to Dr. Norman Blume, retired political science professor at the University of Toledo.
Elise loved art and owned a beautiful collection of original pieces, including lithographs, sketches, paintings and ceramics from around the world that she acquired from her frequent international travels.
She is survived by her sons Burt and Daniel Blume and their wives, Heather and Donna.
Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019