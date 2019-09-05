|
Eliza Easley
Eliza Easley, 99 years of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Flower Hospital. She was born in Camden, South Carolina to Lawrence and Emma Hickman on November 24, 1919.
She is survived by her loving children Lawrence (Kenzlie) Hickman, III and Raymond Easley.
Wake services will be Saturday September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services 11:00 a.m. Warren A.M.E. Church, pastor Otis Gordon Jr. officiant, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Dale Riggs Funeral Home.
http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 5, 2019