Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Wake
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Warren A.M.E. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Warren A.M.E. Church
Eliza Easley


1919 - 2019
Eliza Easley Obituary
Eliza Easley

Eliza Easley, 99 years of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Flower Hospital. She was born in Camden, South Carolina to Lawrence and Emma Hickman on November 24, 1919.

She is survived by her loving children Lawrence (Kenzlie) Hickman, III and Raymond Easley.

Wake services will be Saturday September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services 11:00 a.m. Warren A.M.E. Church, pastor Otis Gordon Jr. officiant, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Dale Riggs Funeral Home.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 5, 2019
