Elizabeth A. "Libbie" Foster
Elizabeth A. "Libbie" Foster, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Libbie is survived by her devoted husband, Norman; loving son, Emerson (Anita); grandson, Devin and caring step-daughter, Norma.
There will be a visitation on Saturday, July 27th at St. Martin de Porres Church, 1119 W. Bancroft St., Toledo, OH 43606, from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Blade from July 24 to July 25, 2019