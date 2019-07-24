Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Church
1119 W. Bancroft St.
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Church
1119 W. Bancroft St.
Toledo, OH
Elizabeth A. "Libbie" Foster, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Libbie is survived by her devoted husband, Norman; loving son, Emerson (Anita); grandson, Devin and caring step-daughter, Norma.

There will be a visitation on Saturday, July 27th at St. Martin de Porres Church, 1119 W. Bancroft St., Toledo, OH 43606, from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

Published in The Blade from July 24 to July 25, 2019
